Terry Don Major
Service:Funeral 
Name:Terry Don Major 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64 
From:Texarkana, TX 
Previous:Clearmont, MO
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 22, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 21, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:30 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO 
Notes:Terry passed away on September 16, 2021, at a hospital in Texarkana after a short illness.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.