|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Terry Don Major
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Texarkana, TX
|Previous:
|Clearmont, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
|Notes:
|Terry passed away on September 16, 2021, at a hospital in Texarkana after a short illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Terry Don Major, 64, Texarkana, TX
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
Anniversaries
-
Sep 19