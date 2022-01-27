Terry E. Anderson, 68 of Northboro, Iowa
Name:Terry Evans Anderson
Age:68
From:rural Northboro, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Houser Cemetery - rural Northboro, Iowa 
Notes:,Terry peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

