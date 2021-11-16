|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Terry Eugene Burns
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Parnell, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 20, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 5:00 PM, Visitation at 5:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|St. Joseph's Cemetery, Parnell, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Joseph's Cemetery, Parnell, MO
|Notes:
|Terry passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at a health care center in Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com
