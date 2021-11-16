Terry E. Burns
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Terry Eugene Burns 
Pronunciation: 
Age:66 
From:Parnell, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 20, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church. 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 19, 2021 
Visitation Start:Rosary at 5:00 PM, Visitation at 5:30 PM 
Visitation End:7:30 PM 
Memorials:St. Joseph's Cemetery, Parnell, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Joseph's Cemetery, Parnell, MO 
Notes:Terry passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at a health care center in Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.