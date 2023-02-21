Terry Gunderson
Service: Visitation with family
Name: Terry Gunderson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Morton James Public Library - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Morton James Public Library or Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebr. City
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr.  City
Cemetery: 
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

