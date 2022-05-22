|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Terry Kendrick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Terry passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence in Burlington Junction. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Terry Kendrick, 87, of Burlington Junction, Missouri
Ritchie Funeral Home
