Terry Gray
Service: Visitation
Name: Terry L. Gray
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared at his tribute page     https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/643037/terry-lynn-gray/

