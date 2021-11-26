Terry Miller
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Terry Lee Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Stanton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 2 PM
Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church-Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: suggested to the family
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.