|Service:
|Name:
|Terry Rutherford
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 25, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Iowa Veteran's Cemetery
|Notes:
Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House.
Terry is survived by his wife, Rita.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Terry's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
Anniversaries
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 23