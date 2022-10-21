Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Name:Terry Rutherford
Age:79
From:Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:  Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
 Iowa Veteran's Cemetery

Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House.

Terry is survived by his wife, Rita.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Terry's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

