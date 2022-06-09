Thelma Potter
Service:Pending
Name:Thelma L. Potter
Pronunciation: 
Age:102
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Shenandoah Community Food Pantry
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Thelma passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

