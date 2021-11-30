Service: Funeral Service
Name: Theodore "Ted" Johnk
Pronunciation: jonk
Age: 84 years
From: Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Fellowship of Faith Church, Oakland, Iowa
Visitation Location: Fellowship of Faith Church, Oakland, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 6, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 1 hour prior to the funeral
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home 
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery at a later date
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

