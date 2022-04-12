Theresa Ann Combs, 90, Grant City, MO
Service: Graveside Services
Name: Theresa Ann Combs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. 
Location: Allendale Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Program
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: Allendale Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.