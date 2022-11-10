|Service:
|Memorial Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Theresa Cruise
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Theresa's home in Corning, 600 Grove Avenue
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Corning St. Patrick Catholic Church, to be used for masses
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery, at a later date
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Theresa Cruise, 93, of Corning, Iowa
