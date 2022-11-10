Theresa Cruise, 93, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Memorial Funeral Mass
Name:Theresa Cruise
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Theresa's home in Corning, 600 Grove Avenue
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 11, 2022
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:30 P.M.
Memorials:Corning St. Patrick Catholic Church, to be used for masses
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, at a later date
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

