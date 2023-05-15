Theresa Bechtold
Service: Services at a later date
Name: Theresa Bechtold
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Riverton
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Riverton Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home: Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and the information will be published when it becomes available.   Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.