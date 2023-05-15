|Service:
|Services at a later date
|Name:
|Theresa Bechtold
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Riverton
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Riverton Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and the information will be published when it becomes available. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Theresa E. Bechtold, 74, Riverton
Gude Family Funeral Homes
