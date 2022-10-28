|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Theresa Johnston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 31, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.m.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends: 4:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|"In lieu of flowers", to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O.
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30