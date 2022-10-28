Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Theresa Johnston
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Villisca United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Villisca United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 31, 2022
Visitation Start:Open Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.m.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 4:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O.
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.