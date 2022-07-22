|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Theresa Limbrick
|Pronunciation:
|lim-brick
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 27,2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 26
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Theresa's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Theresa Limbrick, 76, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
Anniversaries
-
Jul 25