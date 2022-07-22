Theresa Limbrick
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Theresa Limbrick 
Pronunciation:lim-brick
Age:76 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 27,2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 26 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Theresa's name.  
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

