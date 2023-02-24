|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Thomas A. Breedlove
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Cypress, Texas
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 4, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel in Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 3, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m. with Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sons and Daughters of Imogene, please venmo memorials to @Sonsand-DaughtersofImogene.
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
|Notes:
Thomas passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Cypress, Texas. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Thomas A. Breedlove, 85 of Cypress, Texas
Wabash Memorial Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
Anniversaries
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25