Thomas Breedlove
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Thomas A. Breedlove
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Cypress, Texas
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 4, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel in Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 3, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:30 p.m.  with Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sons and Daughters of Imogene, please venmo memorials to @Sonsand-DaughtersofImogene.
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
Notes:

Thomas passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Cypress, Texas.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

