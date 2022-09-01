Thomas Dale Blackman, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Name:Thomas Dale Blackman
Age:67
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Thomas passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Ambassador Health in Sidney, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

