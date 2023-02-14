|Service:
|Celebration of Life Luncheon
|Name:
|Thomas H. Christensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|United Methodist Church basement in Anita
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
