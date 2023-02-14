Service:Celebration of Life Luncheon
Name:Thomas H. Christensen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Anita, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:United Methodist Church basement in Anita 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA. 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

