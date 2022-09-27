|Service:
|Celebration of Life and Homegoing
|Name:
|Thomas J. Stone
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
New Beginnings Church Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Thomas passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Clearview Home in Mount Ayr, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Thomas J. Stone, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
Anniversaries
-
Sep 27