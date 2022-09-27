Thomas John Stone, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life and Homegoing
Name:Thomas J. Stone
Age:83
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, October 1, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
New Beginnings Church Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Thomas passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Clearview Home in Mount Ayr, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

