|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Thomas L. Sperling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Osage Beach, Missouri
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 4, 2021
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Vine Street Bible Church, North Campus, 212 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Vine Street Bible Church, North Campus, 212 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family as they plan to support missionaries within The Navigator in Tom's memory.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Thomas L. Sperling, 66 of Osage Beach, MO formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
