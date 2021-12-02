Thomas L. Sperling, 66 of Osage Beach, MO formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Thomas L. Sperling
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Osage Beach, Missouri
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, December 4, 2021
Time:4:00 p.m.
Location:Vine Street Bible Church, North Campus, 212 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Vine Street Bible Church, North Campus, 212 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 4, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family as they plan to support missionaries within The Navigator in Tom's memory.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

