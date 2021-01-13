|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Thomas Rogers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 16, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Griswold United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM - the family will not be present
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund is being established
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Township Cemetery
|Notes:
Thomas Rogers, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa
