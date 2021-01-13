Tom Rogers
Service:Funeral
Name:Thomas Rogers
Pronunciation:

 

Age:88
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Griswold, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, January 16, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Griswold United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 15, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:7:00 PM - the family will not be present
Memorials:A memorial fund is being established
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold, Iowa
Cemetery:Pleasant Township Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

