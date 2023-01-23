Service: Graveside Services
Name: Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 57
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Time: 2:00pm
Location: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri
Visitation Location: No Visitation will be held
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.