Service:Funeral service 
Name:Tifani Cherie (Beason) Clements 
Pronunciation: 
Age:41 
From:Pickering, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 7, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 6, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:sent to Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, MO c/o “Stuart Clements” to establish an educational fund for Eliza and Clell. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO 
Notes:Tifani passed away on August 1, 2021, at The KU Medical Center, Kansas City.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

