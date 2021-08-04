|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Tifani Cherie (Beason) Clements
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|41
|From:
|Pickering, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|sent to Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, MO c/o “Stuart Clements” to establish an educational fund for Eliza and Clell.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO
|Notes:
|Tifani passed away on August 1, 2021, at The KU Medical Center, Kansas City. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Tifani C. Clements, 41, Pickering, MO
Bram Funeral Home
