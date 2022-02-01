|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Tiffany Lynn Delzell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Jefferson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Northside Assembly, 303 East Gallup Road, Jefferson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Northside Assembly, 303 East Gallup Road, Jefferson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Greene County, Iowa
|Notes:
|Tiffany passed away on January 29. 2022.
