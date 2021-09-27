|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Tim Jensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Hamlin, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton
|Notes:
Tim Jensen, 77, of Hamlin, Iowa, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
The family is requesting face coverings and social distancing at the visitation and service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim's family and his arrangements.
Tim Jensen, 77, of Hamlin, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
