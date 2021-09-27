Service:Funeral 
Name:Tim Jensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Hamlin, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, October 1, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 30
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton
Notes:
Tim Jensen, 77, of Hamlin, Iowa, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

The family is requesting face coverings and social distancing at the visitation and service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

