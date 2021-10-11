Tim Planck, 57, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Private Family Graveside Memorial Service
Name:Tim Planck
Pronunciation:"Plank"
Age:57
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 18, 2021
Visitation Start:8:00 a.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Hollst-Lawn Cemetery, Yutan, Nebraska
Notes:

Tim Planck, 57, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home.

Open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18th at Roland Funeral Home followed by a visitation with family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.  A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hollst-Lawn Cemetery near Yutan, Nebraska.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

