Tim Planck, 57, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home.
Open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18th at Roland Funeral Home followed by a visitation with family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hollst-Lawn Cemetery near Yutan, Nebraska.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Tim Planck, 57, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
