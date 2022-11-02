|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Timothy Douglas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ November 3, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ November 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:45 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue Inc., 205 S. Sumner Avenue ~ Creston, Iowa 50801
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Tim passed away at Corning Specialty Care on October 31, 2022
Timothy Douglas, age 64, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
