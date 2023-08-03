Timothy J. Barr, 63, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Death Notice
Name:Timothy "Tim" J. Barr
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Coin, Iowa and Kellogg, Iowa
Day and Date:No Services to be Held
Time: 
Location:

 

Gathering Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:People For Paws
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Tim passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Bridgeport, Nebraska, following a lengthy battle with cancer.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.