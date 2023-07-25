|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Timothy Lavern Coffelt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 29, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Ball Association. Send donations to Rory Jackson, 411 E. Hawk Street, Ravenwood, MO 64479.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
|Notes:
|Timothy passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Mosaic in Maryville, MO, following a lengthy illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com
