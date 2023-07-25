Timothy L. Coffelt
Service:Funeral 
Name:Timothy Lavern Coffelt 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Ravenwood, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 29, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 28, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Ball Association.  Send donations to Rory Jackson, 411 E. Hawk Street, Ravenwood, MO 64479. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO 
Notes:Timothy passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Mosaic in Maryville, MO, following a lengthy illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com

