Timothy Oliver Hastings
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Timothy Oliver Hastings
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, October 25, 2020
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 24, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:Community of Christ Church of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
Cemetery:Hazel Dell
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.