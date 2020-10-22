|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Timothy Oliver Hastings
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Community of Christ Church of Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Hazel Dell
|Notes:
Timothy Oliver Hastings, 61, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
