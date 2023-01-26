Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Timothy R. Northup 
Pronunciation: 
Age:59 
From:Carson, Iowa
Previous:Nodaway, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, January 30, 2023 
Time:11 a.m. 
Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel 
Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 29, 2023 
Visitation Start:3 p.m. 
Visitation End:5 p.m. 
Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. 
Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel  
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.