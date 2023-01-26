Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Timothy R. Northup
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Carson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Nodaway, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 30, 2023
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorial contributions.
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
|Notes:
