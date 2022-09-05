|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Toby Lee Hudson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|47
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 10, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
No visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Toby Hudson Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
|Notes:
Toby Lee Hudson, 47, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
