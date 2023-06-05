Todd B Roecker. 67, Atlantic

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Todd B Roecker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Harlan, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:30pm (starting with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m)
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to LC Pregnancy Clinic in Atlantic, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, or a future scholarship fund. Memorials may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Church in Portsmouth, Iowa
|Notes:
|The mass will be live-streamed and recorded and can be located on the funeral home’s website. A luncheon will be held following the mass located in the church hall.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
Anniversaries
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7