Todd B Roecker. 67, Atlantic
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Todd B Roecker 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous:Harlan, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 10, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, June 9, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:30pm (starting with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m)
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to LC Pregnancy Clinic in Atlantic, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, or a future scholarship fund. Memorials may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Church in Portsmouth, Iowa 
Notes:The mass will be live-streamed and recorded and can be located on the funeral home’s website. A luncheon will be held following the mass located in the church hall. 

