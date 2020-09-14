|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Todd Charles Chapman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|48
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday - September 18, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday - September 17, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Per CDC Guidelines, please utilize Social Distancing and you are Strongly Encouraged to Wear a Personal Mask.
Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
