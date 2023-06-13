Todd Michael Rickabaugh
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Todd Michael Rickabaugh
Pronunciation: 
Age: 51
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
Time: 10:00am
Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:30pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: St Jude Children's Hospital, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #464 or Three Oaks Hospice.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: St. Patricks Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: Parish Rosary 6:00pm Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

