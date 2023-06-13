|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Todd Michael Rickabaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 16, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:30pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|St Jude Children's Hospital, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #464 or Three Oaks Hospice.
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|St. Patricks Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Parish Rosary 6:00pm Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Todd Michael Rickabaugh, 51, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16