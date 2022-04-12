Todd Poppa
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name: Todd Poppa
Pronunciation: 
Age: 54
From: Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Faith Baptist Church ~ Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: May be directed towards the family to be established. 
Funeral Home: Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes: Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.