|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Todd Wright
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow
|Location:
|Mineola Community Center, 404 Main Street, Mineola, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private in East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
