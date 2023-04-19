|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Tom Henderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 22, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Wheeler Grove Church - east of Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Wheeler Grove Church
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/655727/tom-henderson/
Tom Henderson, 76, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
