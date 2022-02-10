Tom Tansey
Service:  Celebration of Life
Name:  Tom Tansey
Pronunciation: 
Age:  79
From:  Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Time:  4:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Visitation Start:  3:00 pm
Visitation End:  4:00 pm
Memorials: Pony Express Therapy Dogs, or the Dr. Barbara and Tom Tansey Endowment at Beaufort County Community College
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

