|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Tom Tansey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Forest City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Feb 12, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 pm
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sat, Feb 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|4:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Pony Express Therapy Dogs, or the Dr. Barbara and Tom Tansey Endowment at Beaufort County Community College
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
