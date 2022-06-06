Tom David
Service: Memorial Services
Name: Tom David
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Asher, Oklahoma
Previous: Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Fairfax First Christian Church
Visitation Location: Fairfax First Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, June 12
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 2 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: Private family inurnment
Notes:andrrewshannfuneralhome.com

