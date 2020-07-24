Tony Lang
Service:Memorial 
Name:Tony E. "Beaz" Lang
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Riverton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
Notes:Tony passed away on July 22, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com