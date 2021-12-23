Tracey Anderson
Service: Funeral
Name: Tracey Anderson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 58
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m.  (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/628515/tracey-anderson/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.