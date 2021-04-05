|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Tracy Kim Koger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 8, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearmont Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home - Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Clearmont Christian Church 320 S. Piine, Clearmont, MO 64431
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
|Notes:
|Tracy passed away from cancer on Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Tracy K. Koger, 66, Clearmont, MO
Bram Funeral Home
