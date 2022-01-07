Tracy Rathman, 55, of Atlantic
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Tracy Rathman
Pronunciation: 
Age:55
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 14, 2022
Visitation Start:4 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Private Family Burial in Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  A brief moment of prayer and words of hope will begin the time together. 

During the visitation there will be place to write a favorite memory of Tracy or you can bring one already prepared.  Memories can also be shared on the funeral home website.

A private family burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tracy’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

