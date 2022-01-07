|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Tracy Rathman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Burial in Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A brief moment of prayer and words of hope will begin the time together.
During the visitation there will be place to write a favorite memory of Tracy or you can bring one already prepared. Memories can also be shared on the funeral home website.
A private family burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tracy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Tracy Rathman, 55, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
Anniversaries
-
Jan 7