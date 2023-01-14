Service:Private Graveside
Name:Travis Donald Batten 
Age:49
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Memorials:An educational memorial fund will be established at Glenwood State Bank for Travis's children Jackson Batten, Hannah Batten and Ben Batten.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

