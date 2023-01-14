|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Travis Donald Batten
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|An educational memorial fund will be established at Glenwood State Bank for Travis's children Jackson Batten, Hannah Batten and Ben Batten.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
Anniversaries
-
Jan 16