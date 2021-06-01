Service:Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name:Travis Michael Graham
Pronunciation: 
Age:42 
From:Wymore, Nebraska
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Friday, June 4, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 3, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Travis Graham Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 
Notes:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.