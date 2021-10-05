|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Travis Schoening
|Pronunciation:
|Showning
|Age:
|43
|From:
|Chicago, Illinois
|Previous:
|rural Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Time:
|2;00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|1;30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Travis Schoening Scholarship Fund c/o Glenwood State Bank
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mineola Cemetery, Mineola, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Travis Schoening, 43 of Chicago, Illinois formerly of rural Glenwood, Iowa
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
Anniversaries
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7