Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Travis Schoening
Pronunciation:Showning
Age:43
From:Chicago, Illinois
Previous:rural Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, October 9, 2021
Time:2;00 p.m.
Location:St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
Visitation Location:St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 9, 2021
Visitation Start:11:30 a.m.
Visitation End:1;30 p.m.
Memorials:Travis Schoening Scholarship Fund c/o Glenwood State Bank
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Mineola Cemetery, Mineola, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

