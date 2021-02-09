|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Treva Pitka
|Pronunciation:
|PIT-ka
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 11
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:30 p.m.(No visitation with the family present is planned)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Treva Pitka of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away on February 5, 2021, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Treva's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Treva Pitka, 100, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
