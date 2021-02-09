Treva Pitka
Service:Private Family Funeral 
Name:Treva Pitka
Pronunciation:PIT-ka
Age:100
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 11
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:30 p.m.(No visitation with the family present is planned)
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Treva Pitka of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away on February 5, 2021, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Treva's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

