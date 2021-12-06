Service: Private family memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date.
Name: Trip Rollins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 39
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Trip Rollins Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date.
Notes:

