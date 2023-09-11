Troy Boos, 54, Massena

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Troy Boos
|Pronunciation:
|54
|Age:
|From:
|Massena, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 14, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Lamb Funeral Home in Massena
|Visitation Location:
|Lamb Funeral Home in Massena
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00pm; family present 5:00pm-7:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Troy Boos memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena
|Cemetery:
|Massena Center Cemetery, Massena, Iowa
|Notes:
