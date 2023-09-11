Troy Boos, 54, Massena
Service:Funeral 
Name:Troy Boos 
Pronunciation:54 
Age: 
From:Massena, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 14, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:Lamb Funeral Home in Massena 
Visitation Location:Lamb Funeral Home in Massena 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 13, 2023 
Visitation Start:2:00pm; family present 5:00pm-7:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Troy Boos memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date. 
Funeral Home:The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena 
Cemetery:Massena Center Cemetery, Massena, Iowa 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.